Fabrizio Ravanelli has shared his thoughts on Juventus as Luciano Spalletti begins his tenure as the club’s manager. The Bianconeri have already appointed three permanent coaches in 2025, and Spalletti now faces the challenge of helping the team recover from a difficult run of results.

Ravanelli on Spalletti’s Impact

Juventus began the season strongly, but they have won only one of their last nine games, highlighting the need for a return to consistent victories. Adapting to Spalletti’s methods may take time, as his tactical approach is likely to differ from that of former manager Igor Tudor. With his extensive experience across several clubs, Spalletti has a strong track record of working with top-class strikers, which could prove crucial for Juventus’ attacking players.

Ravanelli believes that Spalletti is the right man to get the best out of the team’s forwards. According to Tuttomercatoweb, he said, “Now Juventus needed a coach like Luciano Spalletti. He has always been good at getting the attackers to perform. From Totti to Icardi, including Osimhen. Juve’s attackers have not performed as expected so far. Jonathan David is struggling, I know him, I saw him play in France. But the goals in the French league aren’t comparable to the Italian ones. Vlahović had a fantastic game against Udinese, could it be a coincidence that he was playing alongside Openda?”

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Attacking Options and Expectations

Ravanelli highlights the importance of Juventus’ frontmen, who need to deliver goals for the team to return to form. Players such as Jonathan David, Dusan Vlahović, and Lois Openda are expected to perform at a higher level under Spalletti, with the new manager’s experience with elite strikers providing confidence that their output can improve.

The Italian forward also points out that partnerships between attackers, such as Vlahović and Openda, could play a key role in boosting performances. Spalletti’s ability to manage and motivate strikers may be decisive in converting Juventus’ potential into results on the pitch.

As the team adjusts to new tactics and expectations, Ravanelli believes that Spalletti’s influence will be central to rejuvenating Juventus’ attack. The coming weeks will provide a clear indication of whether the Bianconeri can rediscover their scoring form and climb back up the Serie A table.