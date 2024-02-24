Former Serie A star Fabrizio Ravanelli insists that now is the time for the top Juventus players to step up and help the team secure victories. The Bianconeri have been experiencing a poor run of form recently and are set to face Frosinone this weekend after four consecutive games without a win.

The men in black and white are aware of the urgency to start winning soon, as they risk being drawn into a battle to secure a fourth-place finish in the league standings. While Juventus boasts some exciting youngsters in their current squad, they also have experienced players who have proven to be top performers in this campaign.

Ravanelli emphasises that the crucial moment has arrived for the team’s most important players to elevate their performances and contribute to improved overall team performance.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“The players, especially the most important ones, now have to bring out their personality and start again with pride. I don’t remember such a difficult period with just 2 points won in 4 games in my Juventus years.”

Juve FC Says

Everyone at Juve must do their best to ensure we win the game against Frosinone because more dropped points will be bad news for us.

Our opponents will play under less pressure than us, which could make things interesting, but we must use our experience to win and get back to winning.