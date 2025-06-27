Juventus suffered a humbling 5–2 loss to Manchester City in the final group stage match of the Club World Cup. Although the result had no bearing on qualification, Juve had already booked their place in the knockout rounds, it was far from an ideal way to round off the opening phase of the tournament.

Manager Igor Tudor rotated heavily for the clash, resting his key starters and fielding an almost completely changed lineup. The decision backfired, as City punished the Bianconeri with a dominant performance that exposed Juve’s lack of cohesion and sharpness without their first-choice players.

Ravanelli Criticises Vlahovic’s Reaction

Despite the overall disappointing display, there were a few positives for Juventus. Kenan Yildiz came off the bench and made an instant impact, setting up Dusan Vlahovic for Juve’s second goal. However, an earlier moment between the pair has raised eyebrows.

During the match, Vlahovic appeared to scold Yildiz in frustration following a passage of play. The moment didn’t go unnoticed by former Juve striker Fabrizio Ravanelli, who was critical of the Serbian forward’s behaviour.

Speaking about the incident via Calciomercato, Ravanelli said:

“It’s not nice to see a player scold his teammate, as he did in a couple of situations with Yildiz. Maybe he has a little too much ego. I think that when you play with very strong players you have to use them to perform well. Yildiz is an added value and having him on your team with you is something incredible.”

Frustration Boiling Over or Just Passion?

While Vlahovic’s reaction could be seen as a case of in-game frustration, it also highlights the growing expectations on this young Juventus side. Yildiz, one of the club’s brightest prospects, continues to develop and make contributions, and incidents like this will be part of his learning curve.

The two players have shown a good relationship in the past, and this moment likely won’t affect their dynamic moving forward. However, Ravanelli’s comments serve as a reminder that unity and mutual respect remain crucial, especially during the high-pressure moments of elite competition.