Juventus has become a much stronger side since Luciano Spalletti took charge, with the manager giving the team a clear identity and instilling greater confidence in his players. The men at the Allianz Stadium have increasingly shown they can be trusted as one of the top teams in the country, delivering performances that reflect improved organisation and belief.

Despite this progress, Juventus are not yet close to lifting silverware. Their Coppa Italia exit in midweek has made it difficult for them to secure a trophy this season, removing one of their clearest opportunities for success. Nevertheless, Juve remain one of the leading teams in world football, and the absence of further cup commitments could allow them to perform better in the league during the remainder of the campaign.

Signs of Growth Under Spalletti

Regardless of how results unfold between now and the end of the season, there is little doubt that Juventus have improved significantly since Spalletti became their manager. The team has shown greater cohesion, sharper tactical discipline, and a renewed sense of purpose. Spalletti himself has been pleased with how the squad has responded to his methods and the overall level of performance achieved so far.

The gaffer will now aim to continue developing the group, ensuring that the foundations laid this season can support sustained success in the future. The focus remains on building consistency and reinforcing the team’s identity, even in the absence of immediate trophies.

Luciano Spalletti (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Ravanelli’s Assessment

Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has already identified clear signs of progress within the squad. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he offered a positive assessment of Spalletti’s influence, saying, “I’d call it a very positive Spalletti effect on the team, and the entire atmosphere, has restored a sense of belonging to the team and quickly imposed his technical and tactical ideas with a fierce counter-pressing of the ball when not in possession. Juve are playing really well now, and that’s thanks to the coach.”

Ravanelli’s comments reflect the growing belief that Juventus are moving in the right direction. While tangible success may still be some way off, the improvements in style, confidence, and mentality suggest that Spalletti’s impact could prove decisive for the club’s future ambitions.