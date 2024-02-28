Former striker Fabrizio Ravanelli suggests that Max Allegri could potentially leave Juventus at the end of this season unless the squad is significantly strengthened in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Allegri has faced substantial criticism due to his team’s performance since his return to Turin in 2021, especially with the team struggling to secure trophies. Ravanelli emphasises the common tendency to blame the manager when the team underperforms without considering the possibility that the squad may not be well-equipped for success.

According to Ravanelli, Allegri might be reluctant to stay in Turin if Juventus does not make substantial improvements to the squad during the summer transfer window.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“I believe that the most important thing for him is to understand whether this Juventus, with some additions, can be competitive both in the Champions League and in the championship. Allegri is a winning coach, he will no longer accept a team of this kind for next season”.

Juve FC Says

Allegri is not a manager who likes to complain, which is why most times we do not know how bad his group is.

He makes the most of what he has, but he also has his limits, and if we do not strengthen the group in the summer, we should expect him to walk out on us.

But if we do not win a trophy, Allegri might be reluctant to leave because this will mean he has failed in Turin.