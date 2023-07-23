Fabrizio Ravanelli, the former Juventus star, believes that Jonathan David has the potential to be an excellent striker for the Bianconeri. As Juventus is in the market for a new forward, especially with the potential sale of Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window, they have reportedly secured an agreement to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea. However, there are other players on their radar, and David from Lille is one of them.

Cristiano Giuntoli, the sporting director at Juventus, has shown interest in the Canadian striker, having successfully worked on the Victor Osimhen deal from Lille to Napoli in the past. Giuntoli’s experience with Lille could aid in facilitating the transfer of David to Juventus.

While Lukaku is an accomplished player in Italian football and is likely the preferred option for Juventus, Ravanelli argues that Jonathan David could bring a significant contribution of 20 league goals per season to the team. The decision ultimately rests with the club’s management, who will consider various factors in their pursuit of the best-suited striker to lead their frontline.

He says via Calciomercato:

“For me, Jonathan David scores 20 goals in Serie A, it’s the right name for Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

David is an accomplished frontman who has attracted the attention of top clubs in Europe over the last few seasons.

However, the Canadian has never played in the top three European leagues and it might be a gamble to replace Vlahovic with him.

Lukaku is a safer option because we know he can do well in the Italian top flight and Europe if he joins us.