Juventus faces Frosinone this weekend in one of the trickiest games they could play before the year ends.

The Bianconeri dropped points in their last game, allowing Inter Milan to open a four-point gap at the top of the league table.

Juve can still win the league, but they must return to winning ways in this match.

Knowing that Inter has the better squad, the Bianconeri cannot afford to allow the Nerazzurri to have too much space ahead of them.

Frosinone has been impressive this season and recently recorded a significant result at the Maradona Stadium against Napoli.

They will be full of confidence, and Juventus has some loanees there who want to impress against their parent club.

Former striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has been impressed by Frosinone this term and has offered Juventus advice on how to win the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve will have to take this match with a pinch of salt and respect Di Francesco’s team. Frosinone is an excellent group from a technical point of view, they play well and are in a great moment. To get the full spoils, Juve must be solid in defence and cynical in the attack.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a good first half of the season and have to end the year on a high by defeating all our remaining opponents.

Frosinone is a very stubborn team; they will do all they can to cause us problems.