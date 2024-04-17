Former striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has offered some advice to Kenan Yildiz and also supports the decision to award the youngster the number 10 shirt at Juventus.

Yildiz is anticipated to feature regularly for Juventus starting from next season, having proven to be a superb find for the Bianconeri.

The Turkish youngster burst onto the scene towards the end of 2023 and secured a permanent promotion to the Juve senior team, impressing with his adaptability.

While he has been part of the senior squad since then, Yildiz hasn’t been starting games and hasn’t been as influential as initially expected.

Nevertheless, Juventus remains content and is confident that he is a player they can anchor their team around for the long term.

The Bianconeri are looking to offer him a new deal and the number 10 shirt to show their commitment. While advising the youngster, Ravanelli said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“He must play wide in the last 20-30 meters. He has great quality and must not act far from the opponent’s penalty area. The number 10 shirt? I would give it to him without any doubt. The boy must grow with the mentality from 10 and must feel the trust of the club. With that shirt he would be even more at the center of the project.”

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is a talent for the future and we have to protect him as much as we can because players like him do not come around all the time.