Juventus has been linked with several players in anticipation of the January transfer window, and their fans are hoping for the addition of at least one midfielder to the squad. While the club needs reinforcements in other positions, securing a new midfielder is considered a priority for the Old Lady.

Despite the optimism among fans and the speculation surrounding potential signings, former Juventus player Fabrizio Ravanelli expresses doubt that the club will have a busy January transfer window. He is convinced that Juventus will not sign anyone during the upcoming transfer window.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I believe that Giuntoli will not buy anyone, considering the difficult economic situation. Allegri has faith in his team players and may also be afraid that a new arrival will ruin the balance built. Phillips? He hasn’t played for two years, I don’t think he’s useful to Juve.”

Juve FC Says

We have been busy identifying new targets for much of the first half of the season and must make at least one signing next month.

Our team is good, but we need reinforcements to avoid losing our place inside the top two.