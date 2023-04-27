Fabrizio Ravanelli reacts to Juventus loss to Inter Milan

Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli watched as Inter Milan eliminated the Bianconeri from the Coppa Italia last night and believes the Black and Whites were not good enough.

Juve had been hopeful they would secure a result in Milan after the first leg ended in a one-all draw.

Inter has lost to Juve at home this season, but when it matters most, they secured a narrow win to reach the final and send Max Allegri’s men back home.

Juve did not start the game well and Inter seemed the more determined to win among both sides for much of the fixture.

Ravanelli said via Calciomercato:

“Inter had a different approach. Juventus played below their means, without character, with too many mistakes and little intensity. Inter managed it calmly. Juve has never been dangerous.”

Juve FC Says

We had to win that tie to reach the final, but it was another poor day at the office from our boys and we probably have had enough of these bad showings now.

The players let the fans down again and they must get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

It is now four domestic losses from as many games and the players must be ashamed of this run of form as it does not help anyone who supports or represents the Black and Whites.