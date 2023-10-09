Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli fondly reminisces about his successful tenure at the club from 1992 to 1996, during which he emerged as one of the key players and contributed significantly to the team’s success.

Juventus has a storied history of hosting some of the finest talents in Italian football, and Ravanelli is a memorable figure for many of their fans.

During his time with Juventus, Ravanelli achieved remarkable success, including winning Serie A titles, Coppa Italia trophies, and the UEFA Cup. He was also part of the last Juventus side to lift the UEFA Champions League, leaving an enduring legacy in the club’s history.

The former Italy star has now recalled his spell in Turin and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“What a fantastic four-year period I spent at Juventus. I arrived young: for me it was the dream in my mind, to play in my club team heart.

“In those years we won everything: Scudetto, Italian Cup, Super Cup, UEFA and then the icing on the cake of the Champions League which was everyone’s, not just mine even though with 5 goals I was the top scorer of that team.”

Juve FC Says

We have had some outstanding players on our books throughout our existence and Ravanelli is one of the players we enjoyed watching just as he loved playing for us.

Our current players would be eager to build their legacy and ensure that we remember them decades after they leave the club.