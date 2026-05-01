Fabrizio Ravanelli has recommended Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus as a striker that Juventus should consider signing at the end of this season, as the Bianconeri continue their search for new attacking options. The club are expected to reshape their forward line, particularly with uncertainty surrounding several current players.

Lois Openda is expected to leave the club, and there is also a possibility that Juve will offload Dusan Vlahovic, whose contract expires in the summer. These potential departures have intensified the club’s need to identify reliable replacements who can contribute immediately and support long-term ambitions.

Juventus assessing attacking reinforcements

Juventus have been closely monitoring the transfer market for strikers, with Randal Kolo Muani and Robert Lewandowski reportedly among the names under consideration ahead of the summer window. Both players represent high-quality options, bringing experience and proven goal-scoring ability at the highest level.

However, Ravanelli believes that Gabriel Jesus could also represent a valuable addition. Despite recent injury concerns, the Brazilian forward remains highly regarded for his versatility, work rate, and technical ability, qualities that could complement Juventus’ tactical approach if he were to join the squad.

Speaking via Football Italia, Ravanelli stated, “There are many strong strikers in Europe, starting with Gabriel Jesus, who would be worthy of a place at Juventus even after a few injuries. There are other young players, and the scouts must identify the right profile who can win something important in the future.”

Gabriel Jesus as a potential opportunity

Ravanelli also added, “I’ve always liked Moise Kean, who has already been at Juventus,” highlighting alternative options that the club could revisit as part of their recruitment strategy.

At present, Gabriel Jesus is struggling for relevance at Arsenal, where competition for places has limited his impact. As a result, the Gunners may be open to selling him, which could make him an appealing and potentially cost-effective option for Juventus.

If the Italian side proceeds with this approach, Jesus could offer both immediate squad depth and the experience needed to compete at a high level, making him a compelling candidate as Juventus plans for the upcoming season.