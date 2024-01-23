Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli has expressed his admiration for current manager Max Allegri’s efforts in leading the team towards contention for the league title this season. Despite not being considered a favourite for the title, Juventus, under Allegri’s guidance, has consistently won games and remains a serious contender.

Allegri’s impact goes beyond expectations, with many not anticipating Juventus to be in the title race this term. The manager’s ability to make sound decisions and foster trust among his players has been crucial to Juventus’ success so far.

As the season progresses into its closing weeks in January, Juventus remains firmly in the race for the league title, defying initial expectations. Ravanelli credits Allegri’s experience and management skills for the team’s strong performance, highlighting the manager’s instrumental role in Juventus’ competitive campaign.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus won an important match on a difficult pitch, they are a team that has proven to be truly concrete, they have grown a lot from all points of view, from of mentality and character but now he also plays well, Max continues to make no mistakes even with the substitutions, in the second half in Lecce they improved a lot but it’s thanks to the boys who believe in it and the coach, it’s a good Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a key driver of our success this season, and our board deserves credit for sticking with the gaffer.

If he wins the league, he could remain and even pen a new deal at the Allianz Stadium.