Fabrizio Ravanelli criticized Juventus following their loss to Lazio in Serie A yesterday.

The Bianconeri have been consistently dropping points in the league, putting their position in the top four at risk.

While Juventus currently holds a Champions League place, it’s largely due to their strong performance in the first half of the season.

However, if they continue to struggle and fail to secure wins, they could potentially drop out of the top five, as other teams behind them are striving to secure Champions League qualification for the next term.

Ravanelli expressed disappointment after observing Juventus’s recent struggles, stating that they now play without a clear sense of identity or personality.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juve has been very disappointing in recent weeks. A team that plays with fear and without ideas , as well as the wrong formation and substitutions. To wear the Juve shirt you need great personality. Instead, I see the players with a scared and resigned face on the pitch. The goal by Marusic? A very serious mistake by Locatelli and McKennie rather than by Sekulov.”

Juve FC Says

Watching the decline of the team since the beginning of 2024 makes it difficult to argue with Ravanelli as the boys have really let us down.

The team is working hard to get back up, but they did not show much to suggest they will win a game soon with their performance against Lazio.