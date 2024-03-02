Former striker Fabrizio Ravanelli believes Paul Pogba is being punished for not being careful enough as a player after the Frenchman was handed a four-year ban for failing a drug test last year.

Pogba has been suspended since being informed of his failed drug test and defended how the banned substance got into his body.

However, after refusing a plea deal, the midfielder was handed a four-year ban, which is the maximum penalty for any doping offence.

Pogba has vowed to fight back, and the midfielder has been blamed for being careless by Ravanelli, who said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Pogba’s disqualification was a big blow. I’m very sorry for Paul who is an exceptional boy, he paid a high price for this carelessness. I feel sorry for football in general because the championship loses an important protagonist. In my opinion, if the sanction were to be confirmed, his career could end with this disqualification.”

Juve FC Says

As a professional player, Pogba should know better about substance abuse and only consume things he is sure will not get him in trouble.

Because he has already been handed a four-year ban, even an appeal might only half the ban and not completely overturn it.

We have moved on and should terminate his contract as soon as the outcome of his appeal emerges.