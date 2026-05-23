Former Juventus forward Fabrizio Ravanelli has joined supporters calling for Alessandro Del Piero to be given a formal role at the club, suggesting that a partnership with Giorgio Chiellini could bring significant benefits to the team.

Juventus believe they now have experienced former players integrated into the structure, with Chiellini already contributing in an influential capacity, while Del Piero remains one of the club’s most iconic figures in its modern history.

Calls for Del Piero’s Return

Del Piero continues to be warmly received by supporters whenever he visits the Allianz Stadium, and he is widely respected by current players who value his insight and experience.

Although he currently works primarily as a pundit, there is growing belief that he could be open to returning to Juventus in a more active role within the club’s structure.

Ravanelli’s Vision for Juventus Leadership

Ravanelli is convinced that Del Piero possesses the qualities needed to support Juventus in both technical and institutional capacities, particularly in guiding younger players and reinforcing the club’s identity.

This perspective has intensified discussion among fans and analysts about how former club legends could contribute to the current project and the long-term direction of the team.

According to Il Bianconero, Ravanelli said via Il Bianconero:

“I think Del Piero was incredible. Juve misses him in every way. A figure like him is important on a marketing, institutional, technical level, and when he has to speak to the team. He’s highly respected, speaks good English, and has the ability to take a player aside and teach him what Juventus is all about. Chiellini is there, but he and Del Piero would form a winning combination to get Juventus back on track.”

His comments reflect a broader sentiment among sections of the Juventus fan base that former club leaders could help restore identity and cohesion. The idea of pairing experienced ex-players within the club’s structure continues to gain attention as Juventus look to strengthen both performance and culture.