Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal open talks with Juventus transfer target

January 22, 2023 - 10:00 am

After winning the race for Jakub Kiwior, Arsenal could be ready to pounce for another Juventus transfer target.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are considering signing Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid. The Premier League leaders have reportedly launched talks with the player’s agent.

The 18-year-old rose to the scene since the start of the season. He has made nine LaLiga appearances, and his impressive displays have caught the attention of several top clubs all around Europe.

The transfer market expert adds that three or four clubs are already interested in the right-back’s services. This undoubtedly includes Juventus who have been searching the market for a new fullback.

Romano claims that Fresneda could well be on his way out of the club in the upcoming week.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately for Juventus, their legal and financial troubles have completely put their market on hold. At the moment, we don’t even have a sporting director in charge following Federico Cherubini’s 16-month ban.

Therefore, we can expect to miss out on more transfer targets who will prefer greener pastures, at least until we manage find a way out of our deep crisis.

At the moment, our own youth products from the Primavera and Next Gen squads are our best bet.

