Young Chelsea defender Renato Veiga is taking a flight to Italy ahead of his imminent transfer to Juventus.

The Bianconeri have already signed young Portuguese right-back Alberto Costa and PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani on loan, but Thiago Motta is still expecting two centre-backs to join his ranks, as Federico Gatti and Pierre Kalulu have been playing non-stop for months. The club must replace the injured Gleison Bremer in addition to departing club captain Danilo.

In the past few days, the Serie A giants managed to strike an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of Veiga who will become the first centre-back addition. The two clubs reached an accord over a dry loan that will cost the Old Lady 4.5 million euros.

On Sunday evening, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted a picture of Veiga along with his father boarding a plane that is allegedly heading to Turin.

Therefore, the Portugual U21 star will land in Italy on Sunday night and brace himself for a long day tomorrow. The youngster is expected to arrive at the J|Medical Centre on Monday morning to undergo his routine medical tests before signing his contract with the Bianconeri late in the day.

Veiga is a centre-back by trade, but has been deployed as a left-back this season under the orders of Enzo Marseca. Nevertheless, his lack of playing time prompted his exit.

With Veiga in the bag, Juventus have already shifted their attention towards the second centre-back signing (and fourth overall January arrival). Some believe Newcastle United benchwarmer Lloyd Kelly is the favorite for the role, while other sources talk about the club’s rekindled interest in West Ham United’s Jean-Clair Todibo.

So while the pitcture remains unclear, we can expect some major developments in the coming days, especially with the transfer market session entering its last week.