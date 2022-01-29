Fabrizio Romano claims ‘advanced’ Kulusevski transfer talks

Fabrizio Romano claims that Juventus and Tottenham are in advanced talks over a deal that could allow Dejan Kulusevski leave on loan with an obligation to buy.

The Old Lady moved to sign Dusan Vlahovic this month from Fiorentina, and this deal could well prove to cover some of that cost.

Romano claims that we are talking of a future fee in the region of €40 Million, should Antonio Conte’s side secure Champions League football next season or should he reach an agreed amount of appearances.

Tottenham and Juventus now in advanced talks for Kulusevski on loan with buy option to become mandatory if certain conditions will be reached ⚪️ #THFC The buy clause could be linked to Champions League next season and number of appearences. Value now discussed – Juve want €40m. pic.twitter.com/cpv0I7AGEx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

It sounds as though this loan would be until the end of the season, which you would imagine will include a fair loan fee also, but it doesn’t mention the term time of the loan.

I’m not entirely sure we should be giving up on Kulusevski just yet, as I still believe he has much more to give, but the arrival of Vlahovic will no doubt mean less minutes for him in attack, and the fee sounds fairly reasonable also.

