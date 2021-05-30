Fabrizio Romano claims €10M Juventus decision made on Allegri’s say-so

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Juventus have made the decision to trigger a pre-agreed €10 Million fee to extend Alvaro Morata‘s stay in Turin for another season.

The Spaniard returned to the club last summer on a one-year loan deal, with an agreed permanent and loan extension fees already included in that deal.

Morata hit the ground running instantly once putting on the famous Black & Whit jersey once more, and rounded off the season with a brace against Bologna to help us secure Champions League football.

It is no surprise that Morata now looks set to stay with the club, and we have now agreed to extend his stay with another loan deal.

Juventus are set to pay €10m to extend Alvaro Morata’s loan until June 2022. The one-season extension clause agreed with Atlético Madrid last summer will be triggered in the next days, as Massimiliano Allegri wants Morata to be part of the team. ⚪️⚫️ #Atleti #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

Incoming manager Max Allegri is claimed to have given the go-ahead to the move, which will no doubt turn further attention to both Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have been linked with potential exits.

Morata and Dybala were given the nod to start in our final fixture of the season, and they combined well, and you could be forgiven for believing the Portuguese could be the one to leave.

Is €10 Million a lot to pay to take a player on loan for one season? Will Morata’s extension mean a departure for one or both of our other attackers?

Patrick