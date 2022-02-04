costa

Fabrizio Romano claims Juventus star close to agreeing permanent exit

February 4, 2022 - 11:45 pm

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Juventus star Douglas Costa has a ‘full agreement’ in place with LA Galaxy where he will sign a two-year deal.

The Brazilian hasn’t featured for the Old Lady since early into Andrea Pirlo’s tenure as boss of the Old Lady, just before he was allowed to return to his former side Bayern Munich on loan.

12 months after that he was allowed to join another former side in Gremio, but he is now set to move to LA as he closes in on a new two-year deal.

Douglas was unfortunate with injuries, while we unfortunately got most out of him when he was only in Turin on loan, and he has struggled to prove his worth at the Allianz Stadium in recent seasons, hence being allowed to leave on loan.

I find it hard to believe that we would be set to receive a transfer fee for his services, and will likely just be happy to shift any wages off our budget.

