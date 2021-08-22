Fabrizio Romano claims Ronaldo requested to be dropped as he seeks ‘solution’

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus this summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that he asked to be dropped from the from today’s teamsheet.

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with moves throughout the summer, but to no avail, whilst the club’s official stance was always that he was to stay.

CR7 was left out of our final friendly match against our Under-23 side in midweek, and is now claimed to have requested not to start today’s match also.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the bench for Udinese-Juventus. Official. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo He’s NOT starting – it was a precise request from Cristiano because he hopes to find a solution on the market in the next days. But Juventus have received NO official bids yet for Cristiano. pic.twitter.com/sQ0z3rO1Bk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2021

Our team should have more than enough firepower in his absence, and I don’t think many Old Lady fans would be very annoyed by the situation, although the manner in which he appears to be pushing to move could backfire.

There are few clubs who can afford his wages, and even less who have made any offers for his signature this summer, and he could still end up having to stay with the club, and that could lead to a difficult situation.

Patrick