Fabrizio Romano claims Ronaldo requested to be dropped as he seeks ‘solution’

August 22, 2021 - 4:54 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus this summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that he asked to be dropped from the from today’s teamsheet.

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with moves throughout the summer, but to no avail, whilst the club’s official stance was always that he was to stay.

CR7 was left out of our final friendly match against our Under-23 side in midweek, and is now claimed to have requested not to start today’s match also.

Our team should have more than enough firepower in his absence, and I don’t think many Old Lady fans would be very annoyed by the situation, although the manner in which he appears to be pushing to move could backfire.

There are few clubs who can afford his wages, and even less who have made any offers for his signature this summer, and he could still end up having to stay with the club, and that could lead to a difficult situation.

Patrick

Avatar

1 Comment

    Reply martinn August 22, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    excellent! get out of my club!

