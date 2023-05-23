di maria nantes
Fabrizio Romano confirms Di Maria and Juventus talks have collapsed

May 23, 2023 - 3:00 pm

Angel di Maria seems to be on his way out of Juventus at the end of the season despite insisting he and his family are happy in Turin.

The attacker joined the Bianconeri as a free agent in the summer as his deal expired at PSG.

He was in top form weeks after the World Cup and delivered a Europa League semi-final ticket to the Black and Whites.

However, the Argentinian hit poor form in the last few weeks and Bianconeri crashed out of all the cup competitions.

Weeks ago, there was confidence in Turin that the relationship would continue and the club were in talks with him over an extension.

However, that has completely broken down now and Fabrizio Romano reveals he is expected to move to another club before the next campaign.

He Tweeted:

Juve FC Says

Di Maria has been a key player for us in this campaign and we probably should keep him for another term.

However, the club’s officials have been in this business for a long time and should know if it is the right decision to keep or allow him to leave.

    Reply Uncle Petter May 23, 2023 at 3:26 pm

    “However, the club’s officials have been in this business for a long time and should know if it is the right decision to keep or allow him to leave.” Yeah just like they know with Allegri. But in all seriousness, Di Maria is in it for his own interest and have never been committed to our cause.

