Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano insists Thiago Motta has yet to weather the storm that followed last Sunday’s defeat in Florence.

Just one week removed from a horrendous beatdown at the hands of Atalanta, Juventus were thrashed once more by a Fiorentina side led by an inspired and determined Nicolo Fagioli who returned to haunt the manager who chased him out of Turin.

After the contest, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli came out to confirm Motta, but as reported earlier today, the club’s majority owner John Elkann had called both Giuntoli and CEO Maurizio Scanavino for an internal meeting on Friday.

So according to Romano, the discussions could potentially end with Motta’s sacking.

“Understand Juventus keep discussing Thiago Motta’s position internally. The manager’s job is still in danger, as reported,” posted the transfer market expert on his personal X account.

Romano then addressed the identity of the caretaker coach who would lead the team at the end of the season, revealing Igor Tudo as the favourite for the role.

“In case Juventus decide to sack Motta before the end of the season, Igor Tudor is the main favourite to take over as new head coach.”

This would be the Croatian’s third overall stint at the club. The former defender spent the most memorable years of his career at the Stadio delle Alpi. He was on the club’s books between 1998 and 2007.

The 46-year-old then returned as an assistant manager for Andrea Pirlo during the 2020/21 campaign. Although he didn’t hold a grudge against the Italian legend, he later vowed to never accept an assistant’s role ever again, and he’s been true to his word thus far.

Tudor had solid stints at Hellas Verona and Olympique Marseille, while his most recent experience was a brief spell at Lazio between March and June 2024.