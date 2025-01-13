Juventus will reportedly secure their first signing of the January transfer session very soon, with Alberto Costa all set to join Thiago Motta’s ranks.

Last Tuesday, the official JuveFC account on X was the first to exclusively reveal the club’s interest in the 21-year-old right-back.

‼️EXCL: Juventus are one of the clubs competing to sign Vitória SC right-back Alberto Costa. pic.twitter.com/tnLNvmP7dG — JuveFC (@juvefcdotcom) January 6, 2025

On Sunday, almost every top source in Italian football agreed that the Portuguese is on the cusp of finalizing his transfer to Turin.

The young player is a youth product of Vitoria Guimaraes who climbed his way up the ranks to join the first team last summer, and has immediately made a splash with the seniors. He has thus far contributed with a goal and two assists in 20 appearances across all competitions.

But while Sporting CP have been reportedly keen to bring Costa to Lisbon, Juventus have managed to overtake them thanks to a swift onslaught.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Serie A giants have secured an agreement with the player and his club, so he’s now expected to arrive at Continassa over the next 24 to 48 hours where he will undergo his medical before signing a five-year deal.

The transfer market insider reveals that the Bianconeri have offered a package worth 15 million euros, thus outbidding Sporting who only put 12 million on the table.

For his part, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla expects Costa to be one of the lowest earners at Juventus, with a yearly net salary of 750,000 euros.

The arrival of the Portugal U20 starlet will provide some much-needed cover on the right side of the defence as Nicolo Savona has been the solitary option as of late. It would be interesting to see which one of the two youngsters will prevail in this healthy competition for a starting berth.

On the other hand, we can expect Andrea Cambiaso to return to his original role at left-back, especially amidst the absence of the injured Juan Cabal.