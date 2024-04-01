Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano weighs in on the contract negotiations between Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian had his highs and lows this term, but he remains one of the club’s most prized assets.

Therefore, the management is determined to extend his deal which currently expires in June 2026.

Prolonging the deadline would also ease the financial burden on the club’s balance sheet by spreading out the amortization cost.

In recent weeks, Juventus held talks with the striker’s representative Darko Ristic who paid the club a few visits.

But as Romano tells it on The Daily Briefing, the situation has gone quiet recently.

The famous journalist reveals that contract talks between the two parties have stalled, with no new developments on this front.

As the transfer guru explains, this is mainly because the two parties are directing their attention to the pitch amidst the club’s delicate period.

Juventus have been on a downward spiral recently, only winning one of their last nine Serie A fixtures.

The Bianconeri will be heavily relying on Vlahovic to drag them out of this dreadful situation with his crucial goals.

Juve are desperately trying to hold on to a Champions League berth as they can’t afford to miss out on the competition for a second year in a row.

Moreover, the club will be looking to lift the Coppa Italia which would serve as morale-booster ahead of next season and put an end to the club’s three-year trophy drought.

Therefore, Juventus and Juventus are now primarily focused on the pitch, thus delaying all contract talks to another time.