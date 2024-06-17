Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Federico Chiesa’s future as a Juventus player.

The attacker is fully focused on enjoying the Euros with the Italian national team and is expected to play a key role in the competition.

Italy, winners of Euro 2020, are aiming to defend their title this year, and Chiesa’s top form will be crucial to their chances.

Despite his dedication to the national team, Chiesa’s future at Juventus remains uncertain.

The Bianconeri want him to stay, but there is a possibility he could leave. According to Romano’s latest update, nothing has been decided yet.

The situation is still open, and Juventus plans to hold discussions with the former Fiorentina player regarding his future at the club after the conclusion of the Euros.

Juve FC Says

We need to know where Chiesa’s future lies as soon as possible because he has just a year left in his contract.

If he is willing to stay and fight for his place in Thiago Motta’s team, then we should offer him a new deal as soon as we can.

However, if he doesn’t sign an extension, then we have to sell him sooner rather than later.