Fabrizio Romano gives an update on Ronaldo and Juventus

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo are not discussing a new contract as the attacker enters the last year of his current deal.

The Bianconeri are struggling financially and getting rid of his 31m euros salary will be a relief to their finances.

The attacker has been the subject of much transfer speculation since the end of last season.

While it remains unclear if he would leave them this summer, transfer guru, Romano insists that he is certainly not negotiating an extension to his current terms with the Bianconeri.

He also reiterated that Ronaldo holds all the aces and the former Italian champions are waiting for his agent, Jorge Mendes, and the attacker to decide.

Cristiano Ronaldo is not negotiating a new contract with Juventus, as of today. Club now waiting for Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes to decide if leaving Juventus this summer or not. 🇵🇹 Cristiano is still under contract with Juventus until June 2022 [€31m net/season]. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 30, 2021

They have to choose between leaving Turin this summer and remaining with the Bianconeri.

Although he was the top scorer in Serie A last season, Juventus can cope without him.

The money from his transfer, combined with his salary would be more than enough to help them land a new attacker.

There are only a few clubs that can pay his current wages and that is making selling him hard.

Now that Portugal has been kicked out of Euro 2020 Ronaldo should decide on his Juve future soon.