The Pole has been the club’s first choice since Gianluigi Buffon left the Bianconeri, and he continues to demonstrate that he can deliver consistently.

However, Juve is entering a new cycle, and the Bianconeri are looking to make Di Gregorio their next number one.

This transfer has been approved by their incoming manager, Thiago Motta, and the men in black and white have secured an agreement to sign him this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, as they await the arrival of the 26-year-old at the club, they have already made decisions regarding the future of the other two goalkeepers at the Allianz Stadium.