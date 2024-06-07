Michele Di Gregorio is expected to become Juventus’ number-one goalkeeper next season, despite Wojciech Szczesny’s fine form.

The Pole has been the club’s first choice since Gianluigi Buffon left the Bianconeri, and he continues to demonstrate that he can deliver consistently.

However, Juve is entering a new cycle, and the Bianconeri are looking to make Di Gregorio their next number one.

This transfer has been approved by their incoming manager, Thiago Motta, and the men in black and white have secured an agreement to sign him this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, as they await the arrival of the 26-year-old at the club, they have already made decisions regarding the future of the other two goalkeepers at the Allianz Stadium.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus is ready to open negotiations with Mattia Perin for a new agreement in the coming weeks. Wojciech Szczesny could leave in the event of a good proposal, there is concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League clubs. Michele Di Gregorio should be Juve’s first goalkeeper next season.”

Juve FC Says

Wojciech Szczesny has been a good goalie, but he is already almost ten years older than Di Gregorio, and we need a new goalie with a long-term prospect.