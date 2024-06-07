Michele Di Gregorio is expected to become Juventus’ number-one goalkeeper next season, despite Wojciech Szczesny’s fine form.
He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:
“Juventus is ready to open negotiations with Mattia Perin for a new agreement in the coming weeks. Wojciech Szczesny could leave in the event of a good proposal, there is concrete interest from the Saudi Pro League clubs. Michele Di Gregorio should be Juve’s first goalkeeper next season.”
Juve FC Says
Wojciech Szczesny has been a good goalie, but he is already almost ten years older than Di Gregorio, and we need a new goalie with a long-term prospect.
No Comments