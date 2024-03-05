Fabrizio Romano drops a massive hint, suggesting that Juventus could opt to replace Max Allegri with Thiago Motta next season.

The 56-year-old’s future in Turin remains up in the air despite having another year on his contract.

However, the Livorno native is highly unlikely to enter his final contractual year. Instead, he’ll either earn himself a new deal or part ways with the club at the end of the season.

As published in The Daily Briefing, Romano reveals that Juventus directors are currently having some internal discussions regarding the club’s future, which naturally includes the manager’s fate.

The Italian journalist also hints that the management could identify Motta as the ideal replacement for the job.

The Bologna tactician is having a superb campaign with his team sitting fourth in the Serie A standings, leading Roma, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Napoli and Lazio in the race for a Champions League spot.

Moreover, the transfer market guru reveals that the Bologna manager is more likely to remain in Serie A rather than go abroad.

Therefore, Juventus could have a genuine chance at picking up the services of the 41-year-old who has impressed fans and observers with his inspiring brand of football.

On the other hand, Romano believes that Motta isn’t currently on the shortlist of either Barcelona or Paris Saint-Germain, despite representing both clubs during his playing days.

The young tactician joined Bologna in September 2022, replacing the late Sinisa Mihajlovic. However, his contract with the Emilian club expires at the end of the season, leaving him free to join a new club in the summer.