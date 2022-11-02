Alex Grimaldo
Fabrizio Romano identifies Juventus as favorites to sign Spanish fullback

November 2, 2022 - 12:00 pm

Since the start of the season, the left-back spot has been an obvious weak point in Juve’s formation.

With Alex Sandro long past his prime and Mattia De Sciglio hardly inspiring, the Bianconeri will have to bolster the position as soon as possible.

The Turin-based giants have been keeping tabs on several profiles, and chief amongst them is Alex Grimaldo.

The 27-year-old is a youth product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, but has been plying his trade at Benfica since 2016.

Nonetheless, the Spaniard’s adventure in Lisbon is set to reach its conclusion, with the player’s contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

In his daily column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano identified Juventus as the most likely destination for Grimaldo.

The transfer expert reveals that the Bianconeri have been scouting the fullback for a while.

The Italian journalist adds that Arsenal had the chance to sign the player from Benfica last summer, but instead opted to buy Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City.

This season, Grimaldo has contributed in a goal and two assists in his 10 appearances in the Portuguese league. He also have similar stats in his five Champions League outings.

Juventus were able to scout the Spanish left-back at first hand when they took on Benfica in the UCL group stage. The Portuguese giants emerged victorious on both occasions.

