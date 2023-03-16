Fabrizio Romano insists Juventus will not get rid of Pogba

Reports continue to come out that Juventus is considering terminating the contract of Paul Pogba by the end of this season, even though the club has denied it.

It is a reasonable thing to do because the midfielder has not been playing since he moved back to Turin at the start of the term.

However, Juventus has no such plan and insider Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that the club is waiting for the Frenchman to become fully fit.

He adds that Juve is hopeful Pogba will be fitter next season. Romano writes in his exclusive column on Caughtoffside:

“Juventus have already denied any plan to terminate the contract of Paul Pogba following speculation in the Italian press.

“Of course, Pogba has been unlucky with injuries this season, but I’m sure Juventus and Pogba both want to change the history and improve things next season.”

Juve FC Says

It is normal for fans to expect Pogba to leave if he cannot play because it is frustrating to have a top player in your squad list and cannot use him.

However, the midfielder has a long contract with us and we must be prepared to see him honour it.

It is unlikely he will offer to leave because no other club will take a chance on him, so Pogba is here to stay.