Fabrizio Romano insists that Paratici’s move to Tottenham almost complete

June 4, 2021 - 10:33 pm

Fabrizio Romano believes that Juventus chief Fabio Paratici‘s supposed move to Tottenham Hotspur is close to completion.

The Chief Football Officer and Andrea Agnelli recently revealed that the former was set to leave the club at the end of his current contract, and manager Max Allegri was announced as joining the club the following day.

Since we have learned that Paratici is in talks to take over a Director of Football in North London, and the potential to team up with former Old Lady manager Antonio Conte was a possibility.

While the latter now appears to be unlikely according to Gianluca di Marzio, Paratici does appear set to join Tottenham regardless.

Conte on the otherhand, isn’t believed to be committed to the challenge of winning trophies with Tottenham, who have failed to build on their recent success, and the former Inter and Juve boss is said to be leaning away from joining.

Spurs last trophy came in the shape of the League Cup back in 2008, and despite reaching the final of the Champions League in 2019, they have failed to build on that of late, and will only have Europa Conference League football ahead in the coming campaign.

Will Paratici be able to help Tottenham bridge the gap between them and the top teams in England?

