In recent years, Juventus have been able to poach some of the most coveted teenagers in Europe and add them to their ranks, the likes of Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz.

So according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri are currently keeping an eye on Arthur Vermeeren, hoping to make him the latest teenage sensation to land in Turin.

The 18-year-old rose through the youth ranks of Royal Antwerp to cement himself as a protagonist in the first team.

The midfielder has started in every fixture for his club since the start of the season. He has thus far contributed with a goal and two assists in 10 appearances in the Belgian league. He also has two assists to his name in as many Champions League outings.

Hence, Juventus have been left impressed by the youngster’s exploits, and the same goes for Barcelona. The two European giants have been scouting the player, reveals Romano.

“Barcelona and Juventus have sent their scouts to follow Arthur Vermeeren recently but there are no official bids or concrete negotiations at this stage,” posted the Italian journalist in his exclusive daily column on the Daily Briefing.

“It’s still a very open race, with nothing advanced yet. In any case, he seems like a very good player and I’m sure he will have many opportunities.”

Vermeeren made his debut for the senior Belgian national team during the current international break in a brief cameo against Austria.