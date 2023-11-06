In their bid to bolster their youth ranks, Juventus are reportedly keeping an eye on a 17-year-old talent from the Bundesliga.

According to famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus and Everton are both scouting Borussia Monchengladbach starlet Winsley Boteli.

“Understand Juventus and Everton are both keeping close eye on Swiss talented striker Winsley Boteli (17),” posted the transfer market expert on his X account.

“Scouts are monitoring Borussia Moenchengladbach’s striker who recently signed with Chris Mandiangu as new agent.

“He’s currently top scorer of U19 Bundesliga.”

The 17-year-old started his career in Switzerland at Servette before joining the German club in the summer of 2022.

This season, he joined ‘Gladbach’s U19 side and has been firing on all cylinders. He currently has 12 goals to his name from 10 appearances in the U19 Bundesliga.

The teenager is of Congolese origins, but has been representing Switzerland at the international level. He bagged eight goals from 15 appearances for the Swiss U17 side and two strikes from five outings with the U18.

Boteli has a contract with Borussia Monchengladbach that runs until 2025.

Juve FC say

Since launching the Juventus Next Gen team in 2018, the Bianconeri have been attracting and developing some of the most promising youngsters in football.

The likes of Matias Soulé, Samuel Iling-Junior, Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen have all made leaps and bounds during their time at the club’s youth sector.

So it would be exciting to see a coveted young bomber like Boteli joining the ranks.