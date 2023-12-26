Transfer market guru Fabrizio Romano provides updates on the imminent contract renewal of Juventus defender Gleison Bremer.

The Brazilian joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2022, completing a crosstown switch from Torino.

At the time, the 26-year-old signed a five-year contract valid until 2027.

But even though the deadline remains far away, the management has been working on extending the player’s contract for another year.

This is mainly a financial ploy that allows the club to spread the amortization cost of his transfer fee over a longer period.

According to Romano, the agreement between Juventus and Bremer is now a done deal.

The Italian journalist expects the two parties to ink the new contract over the next few days.

The Brazil international’s new deal will run until 2028 and will include a pay rise, revealed Romano on his official X account.

🚨⚪️⚫️ Understand Gleison Bremer is set to sign new long term deal at Juventus — agreement done and contract set to be sealed! Juve expect it to be signed in the next days, five year deal and salary rise for the Brazilian centre back. 🇧🇷 Done deal. pic.twitter.com/24ItvcvshR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2023

While he had his highs and lows last term, Bremer has been rock solid at the heart of the Old Lady’s defense this season, forming a fabulous defensive partnership with club captain Danilo and Federico Gatti.

This season, the former Torino man has been omnipresent at the back, starting all 17 Serie A fixtures for Max Allegri’s side this season. He also contributed with a goal, scoring the opener in the 2-1 win over Cagliari last month.

This should be delightful news for the Juventus faithful, as the club has apparently managed to tie down one of the best defenders in Serie A on a long-term deal.