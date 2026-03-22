While neither Jonathan David nor Lois Openda has managed to win over the fanbase, Juventus only want to offload one of the two.

The Bianconeri began last summer by signing the Canadian striker on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract with LOSC Lille.

On the other hand, the Belgian completed a deadline-day move from RB Leipzig. He was considered by many a panic buy after failing to secure an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.

Fabrizio Romano reveals latest on Jonathan David & Lois Openda

Sadly for the duo, they have both been misfiring in their first season in Turin. In recent weeks, Luciano Spalletti decided to omit both, while fielding Jeremie Boga, a winger by trade, as a false 9.

With Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik making their long-awaited returns from injury, David and Openda were kept on the bench for the duration of Saturday’s match against Sassuolo.

Therefore, with summer signings finding themselves at the bottom of the pecking order, one might imagine that Damien Comolli and Marco Ottolini would be keen to sell them both.

But according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Openda is the only one on the chopping block.

“Juve is already looking for buyers for Openda, more for him than for David,” said the transfer market expert on his Italian YouTube channel as transcribed by IlBianconero.

“There’s no such urgency for the Canadian, at least not in the club’s strategies. On the contrary, it’s over for Openda. Juventus will part ways with him this summer.”

Why Juventus prefer David over Openda

The management’s contrasting stances on the two players shouldn’t come as a surprise. While David didn’t set the Allianz Stadium ablaze, at least he managed to find the net on seven occasions.

The stats also reveal that the former Lille star is always one of the players who covers the most space on the pitch when he starts games. Therefore, the Canadian could be granted another chance to prove his worth next season.

On the other hand, Openda has only netted twice, and he appears to be exclusively useful on counterattacks, making him a poor fit for Juventus, who often have to negotiate their way past stacked defences in Serie A.