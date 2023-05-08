With only a couple of months separating us from the start of the summer transfer market, Juventus are looking to appoint a new sporting director to lead the Mercato campaign.

Since Federico Cherubini’s ban has been upheld by CONI, the 52-year-old won’t be able to maintain his office, while Juventus Next Gen official Giovanni Manna is only serving as a temporary sporting director.

In recent months, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has been identified as the favorite for the role.

During the Partenopei’s Scudetto celebrations on Sunday, the 51-year-old refused to comment on his future, his comments hinted towards a possible farewell.

“Right now I’m only trying to absorb what we have done. Calmly, we will talk about the future,” said Giuntoli as reported by Calciomercato.

“Napoli fans shouldn’t worry about the future as with Aurelio de Laurentiis as president, there’s always gonna be a great Napoli.”

For his part, top Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Juventus are currently pushing to appoint Giuntoli as soon as possible.

The transfer market expert shared the news on his Twitter account, adding that the Bianconeri have already held talks with the Napoli director.

Giuntoli has been widely praised as the main architect who built this splendid Partenopei squad, bringing the Scudetto title back to the Southern Italian city for the first time since Diego Maradona’s era.

Giuntoli has been at Napoli since 2015, but his contract still runs for another year, which remains the main hurdle in Juve’s path.