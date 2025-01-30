Juventus have reportedly submitted an offer for young Dinamo Zagreb central defender Leon Jakirovic just hours following his Champions League debut.

The 17-year-old has been plying his trade with the club’s U19 side this season but occasionally trains with the seniors. While he’s been a regular feature in the UEFA Youth League, he took the field in Europe’s elite club competition on Wednesday night, making a brief cameo in his club’s shocking 2-1 victory over Milan.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have decided to act swiftly and decisively on this front, tabling a formal offer worth 1 million euros.

Juventus have sent a formal bid to Dinamo Zagreb for 17-year-old centre-back Leon Jakirović,” posted the famous transfer market insider on his official X account.

“I Understand the proposal was worth €1.5m fee. The Croatian talent made his Champions League debut yesterday and Juve are among several European top clubs trying to sign him.”

The Pozega native is a left-footed player who can feature either as a central defender or a left-back. This season, he has been mostly playing at the heart of the backline, either for Dinamo Zagreb’s second team, or Croatia U17.

The youngster’s contract with the Croatian giants is only valid until June 2026, so the club would struggle to maintain a strong grip on his future, especially with Juventus and possibly other top European sides knocking on the door.

If the Bianconeri were to succeed in the race, it would be interesting to see what plans would they have in store for the teenager.

Due to his tender and limited experience on the senior level, he’s unlikely to be thrust into Thiago Motta’s first team, despite the squad’s dire need for defensive reinforcement.

Jakirovic would be more likely to join the club’s Primavera ranks (U20), or potentially the Juventus Next Gen who would offer him the chance to play against professionals in Italy’s third tier.