Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano insists Douglas Luiz intends to stay firm at Juventus, at least until the end of the season.

The Serie A giants splashed around 50 million euros to secure the services of the Brazil international last summer from Aston Villa. This sum included the services of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea who went in the opposite direction.

But while the 26-year-old was one of the most vibrant midfielders in the Premier League this season, he has yet to showcase his capabilities on Italian soil. He started his campaign on a slow note, only making a couple of starts, and failing to leave a positive mark on the pitch.

Luiz then endured a muscle problem in the warm-ups ahead of the Champions League contest against Stuttgart back in October. While it seemed like a slight injury at first, the Brazilian has been out of action ever since.

In the meantime, some reports have been linking the midfielder with a premature exit from Turin, especially with Juventus looking to fund the necessary arrival of a new defender in January.

Nevertheless, Romano doesn’t expect Gleison Bremer’s replacement to arrive at the expense of Luiz.

The transfer market guru reveals that the Juventus summer signing doesn’t intend to leave Continassa in the middle of the campaign, as he remains hellbent on proving his worth for his new employers.

“Douglas Luiz is currently not planning to leave Juventus in the January transfer window,” posted Romano on his official X account.

“He’s focused on returning from the injury and make an impact at the club after joining from Villa in the summer.”

It remains to be seen when the former Aston Villa man will be able to return to the squad. Thiago Motta will be hoping to recover his services, along with others for next Saturday’s contest against Bologna.