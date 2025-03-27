Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano insists Juventus have yet to reach the finish line for Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

The Bianconeri identified the 27-year-old as the profile to replace the injured Gleison Bremer in January, but they couldn’t secure an agreement with the Dutch club. After selling Santiago Gimenez to Milan, the Rotterdam-based giants refused to greenlight the departure of another key player in the middle of the campaign.

Nevertheless, several sources claimed that Juventus already have an agreement in place with the player’s entourage on a five-year contract that includes a yearly salary of 2.5 million euros. Moreover, the Italian giants have been working on securing an accord with Feyenoord who are looking to collect at least 30 million euros from the operation.

But according to Romano, Juve have do not have Hancko within their grasp just yet, as they still face competition from other suitors.

“David Hancko’s move to Juventus in the summer is far from being guaranteed or agreed upon at this stage,” posted the famous transfer market insider on his X account.

“He’s always been high on the Juventus list for months with a bid rejected by Feyenoord in January… but it’s not a done deal now. Several clubs remain keen on signing Hancko.”

The Slovakia international had a previous experience in Serie A, having signed for Fiorentina in 2019, but he couldn’t quite leave his mark in Florence. Nevertheless, his reputation has been on the up since joining Feyenoord in the summer 2022.

He has now cemented himself as one of the finest defenders in Dutch football, while also showing an eye for goal, as illustrated by his four strikes and as many assists in all competitions this season. Hancko is primarily a centre-back, but is also capable of featuring at left-back when required.