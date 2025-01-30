Juventus have been seeking one last signing in January, and have reportedly found their man in Kevin Danso.

In what has been a chaotic season for the Bianconeri, the January transfer session is offering the management a chance to rectify some of the mistakes committed in the summer (like leaving Dusan Vlahovic without a backup), and also fill in the gaps caused by the injury plague.

Juve have already signed Alberto Costa, Randal Kolo Muani and Renato Veiga, but while their Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli claimed their market is close ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League contest against Benfica, Pierre Kalulu’s injury forced the club to resort to the market once more – though many believe the director was bluffing anyway.

In recent days, the Bianconeri have been linked with several defenders from all over Europe, including Newcastle United’s Lloyd Kelly and West Ham United’s Jean-Clair Todibo, while sources in Italian football claimed the club will be looking for domestic solutions by pursuing the Serie A duo of Thomas Kristensen (Udinese) and Saba Goglichidze (Empoli).

Nevertheless, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Italian giants have identified Danso as their right profile for the role, and are now close to sealing an agreement, thus beating Wolves and other alternative suitors.

“Juventus are close to getting deal done for Kevin Danso as new centre-back from Lens,” posted the transfer market insider on his official X account.

“Final details to be sorted, loan move for €4m package add-ons included (€2.5m initial fee). Wolves and Rennes have been trying for days but Juve are now ahead, confident.”

Danso is a 26-year-old Austria international who started his career at Reading’s academy before embarking on several experiences between England and Germany, including MK Dons, Augsburg and Southampton.

Nevertheless, he’s been a staple at Lens since 2021, and is tied to the Ligue 1 side with a contract running until June 2027.