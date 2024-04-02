Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano delivers breaking news on Juventus sporting director Giovanni Manna, linking him with a move to Napoli.

The 35-year-old joined the club as an academy manager back in 2019 before taking over the Juventus Next Gen project the following year.

When Federico Cherubini received a sporting ban last January, Manna earned a sudden promotion, becoming the first team’s sporting director.

Despite the arrival of Cristiano Guintoli in the summer, the 35-year-old maintained his post, acting as the right-hand man of the club’s new Football Director.

But while Giuntoli made the switch from Napoli to Juventus last summer, Manna could be set to move in the opposite direction.

According to Romano, the Partenopei had identified the Juventus official as the favorite to become the club’s Football Director in the summer.

“Giovanni Manna is the main candidate to be the new Director of Football at Napoli starting from next season,” posted the transfer guru on his X account.

“Contacts took place as per reports in Italy, and Manna is expected to become the new director for Napoli’s project.”

Napoli have been lacking a strong figure in the sporting department since Giuntoli’s departure.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis appointed Mauro Meluso as sporting director last summer, but it remains to be seen if the latter will maintain his role following the club’s miserable title defense.