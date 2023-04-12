In recent months, the future of Dusan Vlahovic at Juventus has been a topic of great speculation.

When the Bianconeri signed the bomber from Fiorentina in January 2022, he was supposed to be the cornerstone of the new project.

But following an impressive start to life in Turin, he eventually ran out of steam. Nowadays, the 23-year-old is struggling for goals, form and fitness.

So would the Old Lady ponder a summer sale for the right figure?

In his Daily Briefing column on CaughtOffside’s Substack channel, Fabrizio Romano says Juventus will only discuss the future of Vlahovic at the club once they learn their Champions League fate.

The Bianconeri’s legal troubles earned them a 15-point deduction in the Serie A standings, making qualification to Europe’s elite competition an incredibly daunting task.

Nonetheless, the management is hoping to win the appeal on April 19, which would come as a major boost for their European hopes.

As for Vlahovic, Romano reveals that nothing has been discussed internally regarding his future. However, the Italian transfer expert admits that the Serbian has a host of suitors on the market.

Despite his underwhelming performances, the former Fiorentina man remains the Old Lady’s top goal scorer this season, with 11 strikes to his name in all competitions.