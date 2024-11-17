Juventus are reportedly on the cusp of finalizing the contract extension of their stalwart defender Federico Gatti.

The 26-year-old first signed for the Bianconeri in January 2022 after climbing his way up from the lower divisions and cementing himself as a Serie B revelation during his time at Frosinone. He spent the rest of the campaign with the Canarini before joining Max Allegri’s ranks the following summer.

Slowly but surely, Gatti carved himself an important role in Turin while endearing himself to the fanbase with his never-say-die attitude and knack for scoring decisive goals. This season, he has become one of the new leaders in Thiago Motta’s squad, donning the captain’s armband on several occasions.

So despite having a contract lasting until June 2028, Juventus are still keen to armor him with a new and improved deal. The two parties have been negotiating terms over the past few weeks, and according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, the signatures will soon arrive.

The transfer guru reveals that the Italy international will pen a new contract that will push back the deadline date for another year (until June 2029). Naturally, Gatti will be rewarded with a pay rise, though Romano doesn’t mention any figures.

This will be a sign of the club’s great faith in the robust defender who will have a major role to play this season, especially amidst the absence of the injured Gleison Bremer and the decline of club captain Danilo.

The Italian has now formed a solid partnership at the back with Pierre Kalulu who’s proving to be another reliable option for Motta at the back. They remain Juve’s main options, at least until the arrival of reinforcement in January.

The Rivoli native has made 13 appearances for the club since the start of the season, 10 in Serie and three in the Champions League.