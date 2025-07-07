Fabrizio Romano provides the latest updates on the future of departing Juventus Douglas Luiz who has been linked with a move to Como in recent hours.

The Brazilian is coming off a disastrous first campaign in Turin, hampered by recurring injuries and relapses, and some forgettable displays on the pitch, not to mention the issues in his private life.

Every time the 27-year-old appeared to be building some momentum, it would go in tatters due to a fresh physical problem. So all in all, Luiz hardly enjoyed his maiden year in Turin, and it will probably be his last at the club.

Could Douglas Luiz join Como?

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The former Aston Villa star is being linked with a plethora of destinations, with Como emerging as his latest suitor.

The Lariani are building an ambitious project led by Cesc Fabregas who guided the club towards an impressive 10th-place finish after their long-awaited return to Serie A. The Lombardians are looking to further invest, building an impressive squad combining established stars with exciting young talents.

But according to Romano (via IlBianconero), there haven’t been any negotiations or even contacts between Como and Luiz.

Luiz set for Premier League return

The Italian journalist expects the Brazil international to make a return to the Premier League where he is still highly admired, thanks to his exploits at the Villa Park between 2019 and 2024.

Luiz has also been proposed as a makeweight in the negotiations between Juventus and Manchester United for Jadon Sancho, while the likes of Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have been suggested as alternative destinations.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Luiz cost Juventus €50 million only a year ago (including the values of Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea who went in the opposite direction). Therefore, the Old Lady cannot afford to sell him this summer for anything less than €40 million, as a lower figure would constitute a capital loss.