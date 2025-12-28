Fabrizio Romano issued the latest updates on Milan’s attempts to reunite Max Allegri with Juventus defender Federico Gatti.

Since making his return to the Rossoneri in the summer, the 57-year-old tactician has been linked with several of his former Bianconeri pupils, including Dusan Vlahovic.

But in recent days, Gatti became the latest Juventino to land on the Diovolo’s shortlist, with reports claiming that the two clubs could negotiate a swap deal that would send Samuele Ricci to Turin.

Allegri made contact with Federico Gatti

According to Fabrizio Romano, Allegri remains interested in a potential reunion with Gatti, a player whom he genuinely appreciates. However, there haven’t been any direct negotiations on this front.

“I’m not aware of any negotiations, apart from direct contacts between Max Allegri and Gatti, between whom there is a strong rapport,” said the transfer market insider in the latest video posted on his Italian YouTube channel.

“But from that to actually building a deal, from that to constructing a swap, we have no indication that Milan and Juventus have started any exchange operation.”

Romano denies Gatti-Ricci swap deal

On the other hand, Romano rubbishes all claims of a potential exchange deal between Juventus and Milan involving Gatti and Ricci.

“Ricci–Gatti, beyond what was said over Christmas, is what Max Allegri himself confirmed on the eve of the match against Verona, and it is very clear: Allegri confirms his intention to keep Samuele Ricci at Milan and to make him an important part of his technical project.

“Therefore, as things stand, there is no Gatti–Ricci swap on the table. What does exist is Allegri’s appreciation for Federico Gatti, which isn’t new.

“The relationship between Allegri and Gatti is excellent. But, again, from appreciation to actually signing him, we are at a stage where, regarding the new Milan defender, we need to take some time to understand which path Milan will ultimately decide to pursue, rather than naming multiple options.”

In the meantime, Gatti continues his rehabilitation process after undergoing surgery earlier this month to repair a meniscus issue.

The 27-year-old is gunning for a return in the Serie A away fixture against Cagliari on January 17.