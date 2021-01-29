Fabrizio Romano names the quartet Juventus offered to sign Pogba

Juventus attempted to strike a deal with Manchester United to sign Paul Pogba last summer, and Fabrizio Romano has named the four players which we offered in exchange.

The Old Lady have remained fans of the French international since signing him back in 2012, with him enjoying four successful years with the club before returning to the Red Devils for a vastly inflated fee.

Juve landed the youngster for free, paying a nominal fee for a youngster that was decided by FIFA, before selling him back to his former club for a reported £100 Million according to the DailyMail.

His return to Old Trafford has been far from ideal however, with the midfielder coming in for criticism for a number of reasons, from spending too much time getting haircuts, dancing on social media, before struggling with injuries and form, and Juventus have since tried to save him.

The Bianconeri continue to pursue the return of our former star, but United have been stubborn on their valuation, and Romano has now confirmed four names who was offered as part of a deal to bring Pogba back to Turin.

“At the moment (a move away) is still the most likely because Mino Raiola was planning to move Paul Pogba next summer, as he mentioned in November,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“He’s still planning to move Paul Pogba next summer to another club. His plan is to find a solution. It’s open. Even after Raiola spoke, Pogba started to show his best form for Manchester United.

“It’s a strange situation, but he’s been a great professional. The day after the words from Raiola he spoke with Solskjaer and told him ‘I will be the best professional as always, don’t worry, nothing’s going to change’. Who knows in football? If no one is paying what Manchester United want, why not (stay), but at the moment the plan is for him to change club.”

He added: “The most interesting thing to see next summer about Pogba will be the price of the player, just because he’ll have just one year left on his contract and Manchester United already made one big mistake with Pogba, losing him for free when he was 18 or 19 and joined Juventus.

“They’ve always been asking for €100m. Also last summer when Juventus were proposing a possible swap deal, including different players – Douglas Costa, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey – United always said ‘no, we don’t want swap deals, we want money’. That’s the situation, but let’s see if next summer Manchester United will be open to swap deals and let’s see what will be the price for the player.

“To pay €100m for a player with one year left on his contract is not so easy. Everything is open, and the plan for Mino Raiola is to change.”

Will United be forced to accept an offer this summer with only a year left on Paul’s contract?

Patrick