Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reveals what the chances are of Thiago Motta staying at Juventus beyond the current campaign.

The 42-year-old was anointed by the club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli as the co-leader of the technical project, considering him the right profile to kickstart a new cycle. The manager’s arrival was followed by a host of new signings, the likes of Teun Koopmeiners, Douglas Luiz and Nico Gonzalez.

However, this project has yet to take flight, with the team currently enduring a woeful campaign summarized by three shocking defeats in recent weeks: Back-to-back eliminations from the Champions League and Coppa Italia, and a horrendous 0-4 loss at the hands of Atalanta.

Therefore, many believe that Motta’s job is now hanging by a thread. Some sources suggest that the management could wield the axe if the Bianconeri return from Florence defeated on Sunday.

While Romano doesn’t expect an immediate managerial change, he believes that Motta is likely to be replaced by the end of the season, as his chances of preserving his seat in the dugout are less than 50%.

“There has been a lot of talk about a possible imminent change. To date, Juventus has not contacted anyone for an immediate change, we will see the next matches in case the situation worsens,” said the transfer market insider during his appearance on his official YouTube channel.

“In the summer, however, we understand there is a concrete possibility of seeing a change on the bench. As for the possibility today of seeing him on the bench next season, it is below 50%. It is not a definitive decision but this is the feeling at the moment.”

Hence, it remains to be seen if Motta will be able to salvage his stint, beginning with a solid display against Fiorentina. Securing Champions League football next season is considered the bare minimum.