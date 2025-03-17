Thiago Motta might be a dead man walking at Juventus, as his fate may have already been sealed as revealed by Fabrizio Romano.

The Bianconeri had been shaky since the start of the campaign, but at least they were recording unsatisfying draws rather than embarrassing defeats as it’s been the case as of late.

The situation at the club took a major turn to the worse just when we entered the crucial stage of the campaign. The Bianconeri suffered agonising back-to-back eliminations from the Champions League and Coppa Italia, followed by humiliating 0-4 and 0-3 defeats at the hands of Atalanta and Fiorentina in Serie A.

But while Juventus have decided to confirm Motta for the time being, Romano believes the writing is already on the wall for the 42-year-old tactician.

The Italian journalist doesn’t expect the management to wield the axe (at least unless the team fails to deliver once again against Genoa after the international break), but expects a managerial change to take place at the end of the season.

“It’s a complicated situation for Juventus, but Thiago Motta won’t be replaced now,” said the transfer market inside on his YouTube channel.

“So Juventus intend to continue with Thiago Motta at least for the next game against Genoa then we will see how it will evolve, but the clear feeling internally at the club is that Thiago Motta will be fired at the end of the season for Juventus to restart next season with a different coach.

“So we will follow the situation. Motta won’t be fired now but the situation could change at the end of the season.”

In recent days, some sources in Italian football have identified the unattached Roberto Mancini as the favourite to take over, while others pointed towards current Al-Nassr boss Stefano Pioli.